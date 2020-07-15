Kapil Rana

Chairman and Founder, HostBooks

Growth Strategies

Startups Combat Fintech Challenges: Here's How

Fintech business model is facilitating a unique and seamless compliance management system that allows the business owners to go through the massive data and make better decisions in their business process

Technology

How IoT And Artificial Intelligence Are the Perfect Partners To Boost Business Productivity

Both the IoT and AI are playing a crucial role in letting businesses run their function more efficiently and drive success

News and Trends

Here's What Startups and MSMEs Expect

The government in various forums has communicated and demonstrated that MSMEs are the backbone of the Indian economy

Technology

Would Fintech Proliferate Under the Shade Of the Pandemic In 2021?

The digitization of the financial services sector will intensify in 2021, and consumers will benefit from quicker, more robust offerings

Technology

The Rise of Neo Banking in India

In India, the neo banks segment is rising as they raised $90 million last year. Currently, there are 10 neo banks in India while some more are expected to start their operations soon

Technology

E-invoicing Aims For a Paradigm Shift In Tax Administration

E-invoice can improve ease of doing business and curb tax evasion/fraud; this new system has various advantages for both government as well as businesses

