Kapil Rana
Chairman and Founder, HostBooks
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Startups Combat Fintech Challenges: Here's How
Fintech business model is facilitating a unique and seamless compliance management system that allows the business owners to go through the massive data and make better decisions in their business process
How IoT And Artificial Intelligence Are the Perfect Partners To Boost Business Productivity
Both the IoT and AI are playing a crucial role in letting businesses run their function more efficiently and drive success
Here's What Startups and MSMEs Expect
The government in various forums has communicated and demonstrated that MSMEs are the backbone of the Indian economy
Would Fintech Proliferate Under the Shade Of the Pandemic In 2021?
The digitization of the financial services sector will intensify in 2021, and consumers will benefit from quicker, more robust offerings
The Rise of Neo Banking in India
In India, the neo banks segment is rising as they raised $90 million last year. Currently, there are 10 neo banks in India while some more are expected to start their operations soon
E-invoicing Aims For a Paradigm Shift In Tax Administration
E-invoice can improve ease of doing business and curb tax evasion/fraud; this new system has various advantages for both government as well as businesses
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-
-
-
-