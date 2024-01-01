Kashyap Dalal
Chief Business Officer & Co-founder, Simplilearn
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Millennials and Upskilling: The Changing Role of HR
HR has a critical role to play in ensuring that they are placing an adequate focus on designing effective programmes that are designed to help millennials upskill
Impact Of COVID-19 On the Future Of Edtech
Technology needs to play a role to ensure continuity in learning.
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-
-
-
-
-
-