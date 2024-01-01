Kaustubh Sonalkar

President-HR, Essar Group & CEO, Essar Foundation

Non-Binary Gender Diversity In Corporate HR Policies

In 2016, the World Bank published a case study on India's economic cost of homophobia and stated that it is losing $32 billion in GDP due to homophobia and transphobia

Global Lockdown Due to Covid-19 Has Caused a Positive Shift In Work Ethics

Work-from-home (WFH) was a term earlier understood by a few; today WFH is an acronym that every working professional can explain in their sleep

