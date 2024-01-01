Khyati Bhatt
Body Language Consultant, Simply Body Talk
Khyati runs SimplyBodyTalk where she advices individuals, corporates and media agencies on nonverbal communication. She is also a financial advisor to individuals and corporates. Previously, she worked at the TCS treasury as a currency trader and portfolio manager.
Using Non-Verbal Behaviour To Bridge Communication Gap
Most of the gaps in communication occur because of differences in individuals' behaviours, emotions, and receptivity to others.
When Stakes Are High – For Startups And Investors
Here are a few tips for investors to keep in mind when they meet teams they have never encountered before.