Founder and managing director, Xebec Communications Pvt Ltd and Founder Xebec Emedia Technologies Pvt Ltd

Kiran Bhat is the Founder and Managing Director of Xebec Communications Pvt Ltd. and Founder of Xebec Emedia Technologies Pvt Ltd, a digital marketing company. Kiran is a first generation hands on entrepreneur and now an author and Angel investor. Xebec is into strategic branding, digital marketing and integrated communication solutions.