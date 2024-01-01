Kiran Bhat
Founder and managing director, Xebec Communications Pvt Ltd and Founder Xebec Emedia Technologies Pvt Ltd
Kiran Bhat is the Founder and Managing Director of Xebec Communications Pvt Ltd. and Founder of Xebec Emedia Technologies Pvt Ltd, a digital marketing company. Kiran is a first generation hands on entrepreneur and now an author and Angel investor. Xebec is into strategic branding, digital marketing and integrated communication solutions.
Latest
Why Mothers Should Take The Entrepreneurship Plunge
Women are pretty good at doing multiple things and they quite enjoy it as long as they don't stress themselves silly
