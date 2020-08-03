Kiran Patil
Founder and CEO of Growisto
Kiran Patil is the founder and CEO of Growisto, a rising e-commerce marketing and technology company. An alumnus of IIT Bombay, he has over 16 years of experience in e-commerce and digital marketing. His entrepreneurial spirit and unwavering attitude have helped online businesses grow to their full potential. When not absorbed in being a business transformation catalyst, he loves traveling, cycling and trekking in unexplored destinations.
Latest
Experimentation and A/B Testing: A Must-Use E-commerce Growth Strategy
Controlled experimentation allows marketers to iterate and research fast, leading to a data-informed decision
How To Drive Urgency On Your E-commerce Website For Better Conversions
Creating a sense of urgency helps to fasten up the purchasing process and increase chances of impulse buys. But is that enough?
How To Boost E-Commerce Sales By Increasing Average Order Value
By leveraging these high performing tactics, you can squeeze more value out of the customers you are already attracting and in turn boost the overall revenue
Building an E-commerce Team? Avoid These Common Mistakes
E-commerce companies tend to make some common mistakes while building their team which ultimately leads to slower growth, losses or even closures
YouTube Shopping: What Brands Can Gear Up For
With this new shopping feature, brands will directly engage with prospective buyers on the site and sell their products
How Businesses Can Make the Most Of Commission-Free Sales On Google Shopping
In addition to facilitating smooth and speedy checkouts for customers, the new feature would help sellers reach a large consumer base
