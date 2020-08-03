Kiran Patil

Founder and CEO of Growisto

Kiran Patil is the founder and CEO of Growisto, a rising e-commerce marketing and technology company. An alumnus of IIT Bombay, he has over 16 years of experience in e-commerce and digital marketing. His entrepreneurial spirit and unwavering attitude have helped online businesses grow to their full potential. When not absorbed in being a business transformation catalyst, he loves traveling, cycling and trekking in unexplored destinations.

 

Latest

News and Trends

Experimentation and A/B Testing: A Must-Use E-commerce Growth Strategy

Controlled experimentation allows marketers to iterate and research fast, leading to a data-informed decision

Technology

How To Drive Urgency On Your E-commerce Website For Better Conversions

Creating a sense of urgency helps to fasten up the purchasing process and increase chances of impulse buys. But is that enough?

Technology

How To Boost E-Commerce Sales By Increasing Average Order Value

By leveraging these high performing tactics, you can squeeze more value out of the customers you are already attracting and in turn boost the overall revenue

Growth Strategies

Building an E-commerce Team? Avoid These Common Mistakes

E-commerce companies tend to make some common mistakes while building their team which ultimately leads to slower growth, losses or even closures

Technology

YouTube Shopping: What Brands Can Gear Up For

With this new shopping feature, brands will directly engage with prospective buyers on the site and sell their products

Technology

How Businesses Can Make the Most Of Commission-Free Sales On Google Shopping

In addition to facilitating smooth and speedy checkouts for customers, the new feature would help sellers reach a large consumer base

