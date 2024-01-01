Kousik Bhattacharya

Head- Marketing and B2C Business, VIA

Kousik Bhattacharya is the Head of Marketing and B2C Business of VIA, South-East Asia’s largest travel network with presence in over 2600 towns and cities. He heads the overall marketing strategies and planning for VIA in India, Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, Dubai and Thailand.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Marketing

Why Should Organizations Today Allow Data to do the Marketing

Identifying specific content that moves buyers down each stage of the sales funnel allows marketers to distinguish the efficient assets from the ineffective material

News and Trends

#7 Travel Trends to Take Note of in 2017

Users are now increasingly relying on mobile devices to do more in their lives.

Technology

Don't Break Your Head Over Booking Holidays, Here's How You Can Plan Better

According to a number of surveys, about 80 per cent people research for holidays online but only 60 per cent finally book their holidays online

Growth Strategies

Five Digital Marketing Lessons That You Can Apply In Your Business

Traditional advertising has rightfully evolved into the world of content marketing

More Authors You Might Like