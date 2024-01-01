Krish Kothari
Founder & Designer, Krish Kothari Designs
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
5 Challenges You May Face if You are in the Interior Design Space
Contemporary doesn't really reflect a time period or era, it is the pop culture of design trends which basically blends a multitude of different time periods as an aesthetic
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-
-
-
-
-