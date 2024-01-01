Krishna Ulagaratchagan

Co-founder and CEO of healthi.in

Krishna Ulagaratchagan is the co-founder and CEO of healthi.in, India’s fastest growing preventive healthcare company. At healthi, Krishna leads product, technology, service delivery and partnerships.

Krishna’s career spans both technology and healthcare. Immediately before starting  healthi, Krishna  held  various  roles  in  engineering,  strategy  and  P&L  management  at  Align  Technology (NASDAQ:  ALGN),  a  $7B  US  medical  device  manufacturer.  In  his  most recent  role  at  Align, Krishna  held  P&L  responsibility  for  Align’s  emerging  markets;  a  business  that  spanned  50+ countries and was the fastest growing segment of the international markets.

