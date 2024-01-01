Krishnan Ganesh

Founder, GrowthStory

Krishnan Ganesh is a successful serial entrepreneur with four successful green field ventures and exits. His last venture, TutorVista was acquired by US and UK listed education leader Pearson for $ 213 million. He was among the top 5 nominees for the Economic Times Entrepreneur of the year 2012 Award.

Latest

Leadership

A Mentor Should Be Someone Who is Not an Investor

Professionals returning from the US as well as corporate executives are joining the ecosystem. All of this will continue to build a strong mentorship network in India in 2017.

Finance

Not A Bubble – Only A Raised Bar For Funding

Let's examine some of the reasons that led to a run-up in valuations last year.

Growth Strategies

What you must know to chase growth

Entrepreneurs should see opportunities earlier than other people so that they have an unfair advantage over others.

