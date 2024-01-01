Kumar Vembu
CEO and Founder, GOFRUGAL and Angel Investor
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Go Digital This Festive and Holiday Season: Need For Smart Kirana Stores
Kirana storeowners need to look beyond the conventional ways and get their skin in the game
COVID-19 Induces Digital Transformation of Traditional Retailers in India
As India sets foot into a market recovering from a global pandemic, the neighborhood stores have to make quick business decisions to maintain the momentum
More Authors You Might Like
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-
-
-
-
-
-
-