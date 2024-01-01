Kumar Vembu

CEO and Founder, GOFRUGAL and Angel Investor

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

News and Trends

Go Digital This Festive and Holiday Season: Need For Smart Kirana Stores

Kirana storeowners need to look beyond the conventional ways and get their skin in the game

Technology

COVID-19 Induces Digital Transformation of Traditional Retailers in India

As India sets foot into a market recovering from a global pandemic, the neighborhood stores have to make quick business decisions to maintain the momentum

More Authors You Might Like