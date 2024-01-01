Kunal Kishore Dhawan
Chief Executive Officer, Navia Life Care
How Is the Indian Healthcare Sector Reacting to the Novel Coronavirus Pandemic?
According to the health minister of Chhattisgarh, "the testing criteria for COVID-19 is too restrictive". The state has only one active testing centre
Influence of Telemedicine In the US and Its Impact In India
Being a developing country, India has to worry about a plethora of diseases, new disease treatment, patient management and follow-ups
5 Ways Social Media Revolutionized Medical Care
Medical care services, especially hospitals, are utilizing online networking channels to build up a rapport, establish contact with their patients, answer inquiries regarding practices, perform community outreach and launching public awareness campaigns
Improving Patient Treatment Management With Technology
Using tech to fight chronic diseases with easier guidance.
