Kunal Kishore Dhawan

Chief Executive Officer, Navia Life Care

Kunal Kishore Dhawan is the CEO of Navia Life Care, a healthcare startup based in Delhi. He is a former strategy and business development professional at Fresenius Kabi, a global pharmaceutical company, and with prior stints at PwC, GSK, Abbott Vascular and US-based VC firm Pittsburgh Life Sciences Greenhouse. Kunal is a Masters graduate from Carnegie Mellon University, and is responsible for strategy, business development and operations of the company, along with providing the medical perspective to the venture.