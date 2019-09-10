Kushal Nahata
SaaS In 2022: The Wins And the Woes
As SaaS companies step into another year of supply chain troubles, geopolitical tensions, and continued inflationary pressure, customer retention should remain at the core.
How Quick Commerce Is Changing the E-commerce Landscape In India
While quick commerce's superfast delivery model separates it from the more traditional e-commerce setup, there are several other areas where the two function differently
Reward And Retain: Three Steps To Developing An Employee Stock Ownership Plan For Your Startup
Amidst the phenomenon that is "The Great Resignation," retaining and rewarding talent has never been more important.
5 Ways Technology Can Help Logistics Companies Tackle Festive Demand
A unified logistics platform will help retailers mitigate crises, plan inventory, oversee fleet and staff management and create delightful experiences during this festive season
How SaaS Is Transforming the Multi-Billion Dollar Delivery Management Industry
SaaS model provides the much-needed agility and cost-effectiveness to companies, making it critical and reliable for a variety of businesses
Why Get More Women in Logistics
From the ability to multitask to possessing empathetic skills, women have the right traits needed for logistics sector