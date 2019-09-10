Kushal Nahata

Kushal Nahata is the co-founder and CEO of FarEye, whose cutting edge logistics technology stack is delivering never-seen-before efficiencies for hundreds of customers across the globe. 

Growth Strategies

SaaS In 2022: The Wins And the Woes

As SaaS companies step into another year of supply chain troubles, geopolitical tensions, and continued inflationary pressure, customer retention should remain at the core.

News and Trends

How Quick Commerce Is Changing the E-commerce Landscape In India

While quick commerce's superfast delivery model separates it from the more traditional e-commerce setup, there are several other areas where the two function differently

Growth Strategies

Reward And Retain: Three Steps To Developing An Employee Stock Ownership Plan For Your Startup

Amidst the phenomenon that is "The Great Resignation," retaining and rewarding talent has never been more important.

News and Trends

5 Ways Technology Can Help Logistics Companies Tackle Festive Demand

A unified logistics platform will help retailers mitigate crises, plan inventory, oversee fleet and staff management and create delightful experiences during this festive season

News and Trends

How SaaS Is Transforming the Multi-Billion Dollar Delivery Management Industry

SaaS model provides the much-needed agility and cost-effectiveness to companies, making it critical and reliable for a variety of businesses

Growth Strategies

Why Get More Women in Logistics

From the ability to multitask to possessing empathetic skills, women have the right traits needed for logistics sector

