Kusum Mohapatra
President at Sampark Foundation
Specialties: Project Cycle Management, Monitoring and Evaluation, Setting up sustainable and scaleable models in Education, Health, Livelihood and Governance, Training and Research, Communications, Establishing Strategic Partnerships with Government, Non Government , Bilateral and Multilateral Agencies and Corporates.
Latest
Insider Tips for a Successful Ed-Tech Intervention
If you look at the 5,816,673 strong teaching workforce only in elementary schools in India, you will immediately see what we are getting at
