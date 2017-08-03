Limesh Parekh
CEO, Enjay IT Solutions Ltd
Limesh is the CEO at Enjay IT Solutions. In 1991, Limesh Parkesh commenced his 4-year course in GNIIT. It was his initiation into the world of Information Technology. Soon enough, he was thinking of ways of merge his two great passions, technology and commerce. With a vision to transform businesses with technology, he co-founded Enjay with his two brothers.
After completing his graduation from Birla College of Commerce, Limesh went on to pursue Chartered Accountancy, a prime course for anyone interested in a career in finance and accounting. However, mid-way through it, Limesh realized that his calling lay elsewhere. Following his instinct, he switched gears, and that changed the course of his career and life.
As the CEO leading his team, Limesh has created customised solutions for CRM in Marketing, CRM for Sales and CRM for Support, thereby creating a unique Indian company that uses technology to help SMEs to boost sales, enhance ROI and get to know their customers better.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
#4 Reasons That Show How Far Machine Learning Still Has to Go
Technology virtuosos like Elon Musk and the late Stephen Hawking have raised concerns about AI, declaring that it will turn out to be a menace to mankind
5 Quotes That Show What Customer Service Means to the World's Best Business Leaders
For your company to grow at a sustained pace, the focus cannot shift from customer service to anything else as it is the reason why it was started
7 Signs That Your Business Needed a CRM Yesterday
If your organization is missing a usable customer database, it's a sign that you need a CRM system
4 Reasons Why Companies are Choosing CRM Over Traditional Marketing tools
CRM offers the perfect tools for accurately collecting, managing and analysing consumer behaviour data to help in creating impactful marketing strategies
This Software is Indispensable For the BFSI Segment
CRM offers a huge potential to integrate and channelize the current chaotic functioning of BFSI sector
Want to Avoid Duplicating Work? Try These #3 Hacks if You are a Fintech Buff
Technology solutions used at the agency-level to manage smaller teams and processes can be integrated with larger systems (and ERPs) of parent companies
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-
-
-
-
-