Lucas Bianchi

CFA & Co-Founder Namaste Credit

Passionate about research, analytics, innovation, and the financial markets, Lucas Bianchi is now focused on building Namaste Credit an exciting new financial technology platform for SMEs loan financing across the emerging markets.

Starting in India, Namaste Credit has been developed as a technology-driven marketplace focused on streamlining and democratizing the credit distribution process. As a co-founder, Bianchi is excited to be working with a great team at Namaste Credit to help connect interested lenders to a wide range of business owners in a simple, effective and efficient manner.

Latest

Finance

Five Habits of Highly Effective Business Loan Borrowers

Effective business borrowers achieve success by finding the right overlap between business needs, loan products and the following compliance and here is what you need to know

Technology

How Technology is Changing the Lending Landscape

Technology in finance is blurring the lines of distinction between the old and new age lenders, making it easier to lend and borrow with ease and to evaluate risk more accurately, anytime anywhere

