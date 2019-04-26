Madhurima Roy

Bio

A journalist for more than 4 years, I have been covering businesses & start-ups, technology and business leaders. While writing is my only language, I also indulge in dancing, painting,.. and anything creative!

Technology

Driver's New Best Friend

Avneesh Agrawal shares how his venture, Netradyne, with the implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning and Edge Computing, is altering safety measures in driving

Technology

Chatbots: A Pronounced Way for Customer Engagement But Comes with Gender Biases and Ageism

Indian banks, financial and insurance organizations are introducing chatbots to assist their users and is screening quite a bit of success

Technology

IoT Swinging its Magic Wand in the Payments World

How IoT is helping smoothening payments creases and assisting businesses & consumers with a hassle-free payments experience

Growth Strategies

Indian Online Logistics Startup BlackBuck Bags $150 Million in Series D Funding

Logistics startup dealing in the trucking domain edges towards being a Unicorn as it generates millions to penetrate the market more thoroughly

Finance

Stocks vs Mutual Funds: Which is a Better Option to Invest?

Stocks and Mutual Funds have their own set of hiccups, which are better to know before making your investments

Technology

#4 Apps that are Making Investment Dreams Come True

Investments are a dream and hassle and now the problem is getting simplified by apps; here are a few

