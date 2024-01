Mahesh Anand

President of Decorative, Nippon Paint

Mahesh Anand, currently the President of Decorative Business, Nippon Paint (India) has 25 golden years of experience in paint industry and his Principle to life is:- ‘’Be honest & sincere’’. Joined Nippon in the year 2006 designated as Regional Sales Manager- TamilNadu. He spearheaded Nippon’s launch in Tamil Nadu while operating projects in Andhra Pradesh, Kerala & Karnataka who later grew to become Zonal Head for Southern Region and Vice President- Southern Business operation.