Mahesh Balani

Business Coach

Mahesh is a seasoned business leader with over 20 years experience in building and growing global businesses. As an Executive Coach for professionals and business owners, he has worked closely with several individuals in defining their professional and personal goals.

He has also coached and mentored global teams to deliver high impact results for customers across services and manufacturing. He is a GE certified Lean Six Sigma Black Belt.

Mahesh is also a Partner with Anthill Ventures where he manages innovation programs bringing startups and enterprises together to co-innovate. He conducts a number of workshops focused on helping startups scale, and is active in coaching & mentoring entrepreneurs. He is an active speaker and writer on the startup ecosystem.