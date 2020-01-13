Malini Agarwal
Founder and Creative Director of MissMalini Entertainment
Malini Agarwal, aka MissMalini, is the founder and creative director of MissMalini Entertainment, a news media network that creates highly engaging, multi-platform content geared towards India's Internet generation.
Latest
The Necessity Of Women Supporting Women In a Virtual Revolution
The truth is, women need equal if not more support online to navigate the complexities of human interaction, from conducting business to building relationships or even surfing social media
6 Ways Digitalization Is Empowering Women Around the World
It is abundantly clear that women's empowerment is absolutely critical to the overall development of any society and economic growth
Social Media And the Woman Entrepreneur
There has also been a promising increase in the number of women entrepreneurs that are stepping out into the spotlight, especially small home-grown businesses, many of which have flourished despite the pandemic. Much of this expansion can be credited to social media
#8 Ways to Improve Your Efficiency When Working From Home
To keep yourself working productively from home, we have some tips that will ensure the same productivity and efficiency as you would feel working out of your office and keep your spirits up
Workplace Stress: 8 Signs You Are Suffering
Work-related stress is the response people may have when presented with work demands and pressures that are not matched to their knowledge, and abilities and which challenge their ability to cope
Here's How to Deal with Stress at the Workplace
Before the chronic toxicity of work-related stress engulfs every aspect of your lives, it's time to do something about it and regain sanity
