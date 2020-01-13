Malini Agarwal

Founder and Creative Director of MissMalini Entertainment

Malini Agarwal, aka MissMalini, is the founder and creative director of MissMalini Entertainment, a news media network that creates highly engaging, multi-platform content geared towards India's Internet generation.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

News and Trends

The Necessity Of Women Supporting Women In a Virtual Revolution

The truth is, women need equal if not more support online to navigate the complexities of human interaction, from conducting business to building relationships or even surfing social media

Women Entrepreneur™

6 Ways Digitalization Is Empowering Women Around the World

It is abundantly clear that women's empowerment is absolutely critical to the overall development of any society and economic growth

Women Entrepreneur™

Social Media And the Woman Entrepreneur

There has also been a promising increase in the number of women entrepreneurs that are stepping out into the spotlight, especially small home-grown businesses, many of which have flourished despite the pandemic. Much of this expansion can be credited to social media

Lifestyle

#8 Ways to Improve Your Efficiency When Working From Home

To keep yourself working productively from home, we have some tips that will ensure the same productivity and efficiency as you would feel working out of your office and keep your spirits up

Lifestyle

Workplace Stress: 8 Signs You Are Suffering

Work-related stress is the response people may have when presented with work demands and pressures that are not matched to their knowledge, and abilities and which challenge their ability to cope

Lifestyle

Here's How to Deal with Stress at the Workplace

Before the chronic toxicity of work-related stress engulfs every aspect of your lives, it's time to do something about it and regain sanity

More Authors You Might Like

Loading...