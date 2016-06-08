Manish Bhalla

Founder & CEO of FATbit Technologies

Manish is the founder & CEO of FATbit Technologies, a web agency known for its cutting-edge ecommerce solutions. Manish counsels businesses on technology, online marketing, & helps them build effective strategies as per their specific needs.
 

Latest

News and Trends

All You Need to Know to Start an Online Rental Marketplace

The main concern that people have before renting a used product is its quality.

Growth Strategies

Why Would You Redesign A Website in 2017? Set Serious Business Goals for It

Few days to go and we are in 2017, so just take a walk back into the memory lane and recollect websites five years ago.

News and Trends

Online Grocery Store – Why the Business Idea Is Catching the Eyes of Most Entrepreneurs

A refrigerated storage definitely manifolds the inventory cost & management efforts.

Entrepreneurs

6 Books that will Guide You to a Successful Entrepreneurial Career

When it comes to launching and running a successful startup, nothing overshadows knowledge

Growth Strategies

Looking for an Online Business Idea? By 2020; These Businesses Will Be Part of Our Every Day's Life

The blogger community needs to bring some fresh online business ideas to change this general perspective and to make these posts useful again

Social Media

Have an Interesting Old Blog Post? Here Are 8 Ways to Go Back and Promote Them!

There are several great examples of bloggers who have utilized a well-written post over a long period to boost blog readership

