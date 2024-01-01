Manish Srivastava

Co-Founder/CTO, LitmusWorld

Manish Srivastava is dedicated towards providing a best-in-class technological platform to aid organizations create a customer experience that helps them ace the competitive edge and shift the focus from a "leaky-bucket" approach to a customer retention strategy.

 

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Technology

North-Star to Digital Transformation - The CX Route

The success of CX programs requires a strong senior management mandate including the CIOs, as, by the nature of it, the program cuts across functional boundaries and impacts almost all processes within the organisation

More Authors You Might Like