Manish Srivastava
Co-Founder/CTO, LitmusWorld
Manish Srivastava is dedicated towards providing a best-in-class technological platform to aid organizations create a customer experience that helps them ace the competitive edge and shift the focus from a "leaky-bucket" approach to a customer retention strategy.
Latest
North-Star to Digital Transformation - The CX Route
The success of CX programs requires a strong senior management mandate including the CIOs, as, by the nature of it, the program cuts across functional boundaries and impacts almost all processes within the organisation
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
