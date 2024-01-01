Manju Yagnik
Vice Chairperson, Nahar Group
Manju Yagnik is the Vice Chairperson of Nahar Group, one of the top real estate companies in Mumbai, offering Integrated Townships, Lifestyle Residences & Industrial space at various locations.
Latest
Why Property Buyers Are Seeking Larger Homes
While home sales declined during the pandemic, they soared after the curfew was removed
Is Real Estate Still a Man's Domain?
Women have emerged in the forefront and are actively contributing financially in buying a house.
