Manju Yagnik

Vice Chairperson, Nahar Group

Manju Yagnik is the Vice Chairperson of Nahar Group, one of the top real estate companies in Mumbai, offering Integrated Townships, Lifestyle Residences & Industrial space at various locations.

Latest

News and Trends

Why Property Buyers Are Seeking Larger Homes

While home sales declined during the pandemic, they soared after the curfew was removed

Growth Strategies

Is Real Estate Still a Man's Domain?

Women have emerged in the forefront and are actively contributing financially in buying a house.

