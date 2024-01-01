Manoj Chandra

CEO, One Touch Response

Manoj Chandra is a seasoned marketing executive and growth strategist, who comes with a vast experience in the verticals of digital, mobile, e-commerce and retail.

Latest

Growth Strategies

How to reduce burn rate in startups

One of the main reasons startups shut down is they run out of cash because of a high burn rate.

Social Media

How working parents can keep their children safe online

Online or offline, there can never be a 100 per cent guarantee of safety and security.

