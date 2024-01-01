Manoj K Singh

Founding Partner, Singh and Associates

Manoj K Singh is the Founding Partner of Singh and Associates.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Entrepreneurs

Why Startups Need to Protect Their Innovative Assets

Why is it important for a Startup to protect their IP and what the low of the land says about it

Growth Strategies

How the Recent Changes in Insolvency Code will Benefit MSMEs

Recommendations made by the committee to the Government of India regarding the changes in bankruptcy laws

Growth Strategies

I&B Code 2016 gives Distressed SMEs a Survival Lifeline

The I&B Code has emerged as the much-needed shield between the small entrepreneurs and business failures

More Authors You Might Like