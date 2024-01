Senior Director of Growth, unybrands

Mark B. Goldfinger is the Senior Director of Growth at unybrands , an e-commerce acquirer which builds and exponentially grows brands operating on and off Amazon. He has amassed over 14 years of experience in various fields ranging from e-commerce to commercial real estate to banking. Before joining unybrands, Mark worked with WeWork, one of the biggest startups in the world, helping them expand globally as their Head of Global Expansion.