Mayank Srivastava

Founder, Experts’ Global

Mayank earned his MBA degree from Boston University on 100% scholarship. Prior to his master degree, he completed his engineering degree and worked with a hi-tech firm. With a long history of top performance in a range of competitive exams, he carries a natural aptitude for analytical matter. Mayank combined this natural analytical & academic bent with his technological acumen and world class management education to establish Experts’ Global- an EdTech firm that deploys technology for imparting education among the students, worldwide! Starting the firm as a one-man company before starting his MBA in 2008, Mayank never pursued employment opportunities during his MBA and rather, grew the venture alongside his management education. On graduating in 2010, he returned to India to take the venture to the next level and has gradually built a robust team and world class softwares to successfully establish Experts’ Global as a major global force in the niche. Experts’ Global has trained thousands of students in 50+ countries, helped students clear GMAT and secure admission into each of the world’s top 150 business schools, and secured $20Mn+ scholarships till date for its students. Today, every 10th Indian studying in the US top 50 business schools is an Experts’ Global alumnus! The next major EdTech solution that Mayank is building is a gaming application that will help in making career choices!