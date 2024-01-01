Brand Director & Co-Founder, Just Herbs

Ms Megha Sabhlok is the Brand Director & Co-Founder of Just Herbs, which is a ‘Made in India’, an international line of pure, bespoke and Ayurvedic beauty and personal care products made from certified organic ingredients collected from specified farms across India. It is also India’s first crowd-sourced beauty brand that is developing products entirely based on customer feedback.

A major breakthrough and achievement for Megha was when she managed to get her products placed on Sephora.com, thereby making Just Herbs the first Indian brand to be placed on the prestigious beauty and personal care e-commerce giant in seven Asian markets. Megha always abides by her management mantra of ‘Never Say Die’. She believes that no client is big or small and no opportunity is easy or rare.