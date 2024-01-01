Meha Bhargava

Founder & CEO of Styl.Inc Image Consultants

Meha Bhargava, renowned Wedding Stylist and Founder & CEO of Styl.Inc Image Consultants. After carving out a niche in this industry, Meha has now ventured into a novel concept of ‘Wedding Styling’. This concept is new to the wedding industry but with the emerging trend of wedding styling and personal shopping, people are also getting lured and absorbing the assistance. As a wedding stylist and an image consultant, she not only advises people on the right kind of attire that should be worn but mentors her clients on enhancing their overall personality.