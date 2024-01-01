Milan Thakkar
CEO, Walplast, B2C Business
Milan Thakkar, CEO of Walplast, has been a turnaround management asset across all organisations that he has worked at, by self-admission Milan is a growth addict. He states very clearly that the only reason he would enter a business is to look at exponential growth, something he has driven across brands he has associated with. Proof of pudding is the many fold growth he drove at his previous organisation as well as the exponential growth he has brought to the Walplast stable.
