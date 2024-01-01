Moiz Vaswadawala
Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Governance Officer, Netmagic (An NTT Communications Company).
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Smart Stages of Business Excellence in Digital Era
The senior leadership of companies should constantly keep a watch on the developments in business and assess as to how that would impact their business in the short and medium term
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-
-
-
-
-
-