Mudit Vijayvergiya
Co-founder, Curofy
Mudit is a dual degree graduate in chemical engineering from IIT Delhi. He is passionate about sports and travelling. While at college, multiple internships with healthcare startups exposed him to the ground realities of the sector in India and that gave birth to Curofy.
