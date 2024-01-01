Mukesh P Kalra

Founder & CEO of ETMoney

Mukesh has over 12 years of experience in building businesses & products from scratch in the consumer internet and mobile advertising space. Prior to ETMoney, he was the first core employee at InMobi & built it from concept into the world’s largest independent mobile ad network.

He then launched his own fintech firm, Moneysights, which was acquired by Times Internet. Since then, Mukesh has been building ETMoney with a vision to simplify the financial journey for new age Indians.