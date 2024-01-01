Mukesh P Kalra
Founder & CEO of ETMoney
Mukesh has over 12 years of experience in building businesses & products from scratch in the consumer internet and mobile advertising space. Prior to ETMoney, he was the first core employee at InMobi & built it from concept into the world’s largest independent mobile ad network.
He then launched his own fintech firm, Moneysights, which was acquired by Times Internet. Since then, Mukesh has been building ETMoney with a vision to simplify the financial journey for new age Indians.
Money & Honey: Simple Ways For Young Women To Manage Their Money Better
So this women's day, we hope that these small investment tips can play a huge role in your life
