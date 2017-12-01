Muthu Singaram and Prathistha Jain
CEO, IIT Madras HTIC Incubator and Director at Vibazone Private Limited
Latest
Some of the Challenges Medical Technology is Grappling With
The development and growth of medical technology lies in the hands of engineers and doctors to collaborate and solve the problem statements in the current scenario
Types of Prototype and their Usage
A vertical prototype is the back end of a product like a database generation to test front end
What is the Difference between Proof of Concept and Prototype ?
A prototype has almost all the functionalities of the end product, but will generally not be as efficient, artistically designed, or durable.
Are You Ready for Your Prototype?
Market study often reveals counter-intuitive facts about the market even if you think you are well acquainted with it
What Metrics Makes a Successful Incubator?
Incubators must set a combination of success metrics which is relevant and in tandem with the objectives
Partnerships, Linkages, Networks and Service Providers an Incubator Needs
Incubators have a stronger standing if they are supported by a partnership of public and private sectors