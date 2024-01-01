N. Chandramouli
CEO, TRA Research
N. Chandramouli is a Chemical Engineer-turned-communicator who began his entrepreneurial journey straight after his engineering in 1990. His business experience began with chemicals & went on to stock-broking, banking and exports. His engagement with communication began in 1998 - a business that has obsessively consumed him since then.
Latest
Can You Bootstrap a Unicorn Start-up?
A unicorn brand grows both visibly and operationally, offering additional business opportunities for an entrepreneur
