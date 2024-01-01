Namita Shah
Co-founder - Presolv360
Namita Shah (B.Com., CA (gold medalist), CPA (USA), LLB) is the co-founder of Presolv360, India's first online dispute management platform. She has over a decade of experience in the fields of audit & taxation, corporate matters and dispute management, and has previously worked at Ernst & Young and Ramesh Rajni & Co. She is also a blogger at KYABAE (Know Your Adhikaar Before Anything Else), which aims at spreading legal awareness and promoting entrepreneurship across India.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
The Ball is Now 'Out of Court'
Can disputes be settled without going to the court with the help of internet?
More Authors You Might Like
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-
-
-
-
-
-
-