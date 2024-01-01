Namrata Kothari

Founder, Upword Media

Namrata is the founder of Upword Media, which helps startups communicate with their customers and audience better, through strategic and memorable content. You can reach out to her on LinkedIn

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Growth Strategies

The Right Approach to Find a Content Writing Unicorn for your Startup

Finding a perfect person to write may appear to be difficult but here are a few tested methods to find a fine content writer

More Authors You Might Like