Namrata Kothari
Founder, Upword Media
Namrata is the founder of Upword Media, which helps startups communicate with their customers and audience better, through strategic and memorable content. You can reach out to her on LinkedIn.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
The Right Approach to Find a Content Writing Unicorn for your Startup
Finding a perfect person to write may appear to be difficult but here are a few tested methods to find a fine content writer
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-
-
-
-
-
-