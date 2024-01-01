Namrata Parekh
Co-Founder and Director, Meraki & Sport & Entertainment
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Opportunity That Lies in Managing Indian Sports Personalities & Properties
Sport offers a quite unique platform to tell some of the most incredible stories of human courage, endurance, and triumph
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-
-
-
-
-