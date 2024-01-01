Neeraj Deshpande

Head of Team Building, Work Better Training

Neeraj is one of the founding members of Work Better Training & Development. He spearheads the Team Building vertical at Work Better. His responsibilities include conceptualizing new activities and developing business.

Business News

4 steps organisations can use to promote experiential learning

An experiential learning approach is better than a classroom approach because it is cost effective, customised, scalable, practical and retentive.

Leadership

What you can learn about teamwork from these animals' traits

There are certain species of fauna that display traits, which we can learn from when it comes to working as a team.

