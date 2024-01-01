Nirali Shah

Head of Equity Research, SAMCO Securities Ltd

Latest

Growth Strategies

How Investors Can Avoid Wealth Destroyers

It's quite easy for an investor to make mistakes out of exuberance, impatience, or even ignorance

Finance

Covid-19: Diversify but Don't Reverse Your Stocks in this Market

History has time and again proved that bad news in stocks markets is your friend as it gives you a chance to buy stocks

