Co-founder, Indian Beautiful Art

Nitin Kapoor (32) is the CEO and co-founder of IBA Crafts Private Limited located in Noida since 2009. He has earned his MBA in marketing and accounting from Amity University and has previously worked for over five years with leading MNCs like Kotak Wealth and Standard Chartered in HNI Wealth Advisory.

He founded IBA to bridge the gap of global trade in the Indian industry for e-commerce platforms. It was also the starting point of the business across the border. Under his leadership, the company has managed to become the largest online seller for Indian ethnic products.

Nitin leads new product development, vendor/marque clientele management and global product sourcing of the business. Before starting with IBA, Nitin worked with Standard Chartered Bank as a Financial Manager. He was also a part of Kotak Wealth Management in Delhi as a Wealth Manager for three years managing HNI and corporate investments.