Nitin Mishra

Senior executive vice-president & chief product officer, NTT-Netmagic

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Technology

7 Key Cloud Computing Trends That Will Shape Enterprise Computing In 2020

In 2020, expect cloud computing to dominate the market, as it will continue to be the platform for emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain and Internet-of-Things

More Authors You Might Like