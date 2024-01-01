Nitin Mishra
Senior executive vice-president & chief product officer, NTT-Netmagic
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
7 Key Cloud Computing Trends That Will Shape Enterprise Computing In 2020
In 2020, expect cloud computing to dominate the market, as it will continue to be the platform for emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain and Internet-of-Things
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach