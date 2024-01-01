Nupur Garg

Regional Lead - South Asia, Private Equity & Venture Funds, International Finance Corporation

Currently responsible for executing and monitoring investments in private equity funds in south Asia region. Investment and finance professional with 14 years experience in investing, and creating, developing and scaling businesses and functions. Experience working with Asia, Europe and US. Demonstrated ability to identify issues and implement solutions in a variety of environments. Recognized for self direction, strong analytical and people skills, and excellent communication skills.



Deeply passionate about social enterprises and impact investing for sustainable business solutions to address development challenges