Deputy Features Editor, Restaurant India

A writer, foodie, bookworm and an avid traveller, Nusra has more than three years of experience in writing and editing for English dailies and magazines. Her interests find ways to culinary delights in multiple ways. The journalist spearheads Restaurant India on the editorial forefront.

6 Reasons Why Restaurateurs are Annoyed with Food-tech Companies

Here are 5 Key Reasons Restaurant owners are annoyed of food-tech players including the likes of Swiggy, Zomato and UberEats

This Pune Restaurant Gets 15000 Customers per Month, 80% Comeback Customers

In an exclusive interview to Restaurant India, Dario Dezio, Chef and MD talks about starting restaurant in India

This Designer is Bringing a Bit of the Corporate Edge to Design

Sahiba Singh realized how lack of implementation, kills designs in most cases and causes a discord amongst the designer and the client.

'Watt-a-Box'! Feed Your Belly And Phone

A limited edition 5-in-one meal box that can charge your phone while you enjoy their 'yumlicious' meal.

A Freshly 'Squeezed' Opportunity

The way people are drinking juices, India's nascent health food economy is disrupting.

Street Food: No More Food For Thought

Pawan Kumar Agarwal, CEO, FSSAI, shares the changes underway.

