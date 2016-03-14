Nusra
Deputy Features Editor, Restaurant India
6 Reasons Why Restaurateurs are Annoyed with Food-tech Companies
Here are 5 Key Reasons Restaurant owners are annoyed of food-tech players including the likes of Swiggy, Zomato and UberEats
This Pune Restaurant Gets 15000 Customers per Month, 80% Comeback Customers
In an exclusive interview to Restaurant India, Dario Dezio, Chef and MD talks about starting restaurant in India
This Designer is Bringing a Bit of the Corporate Edge to Design
Sahiba Singh realized how lack of implementation, kills designs in most cases and causes a discord amongst the designer and the client.
'Watt-a-Box'! Feed Your Belly And Phone
A limited edition 5-in-one meal box that can charge your phone while you enjoy their 'yumlicious' meal.
A Freshly 'Squeezed' Opportunity
The way people are drinking juices, India's nascent health food economy is disrupting.
Street Food: No More Food For Thought
Pawan Kumar Agarwal, CEO, FSSAI, shares the changes underway.
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
