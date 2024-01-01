Padmaja Ruparel

President, Indian Angel Network

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Growth Strategies

Speed Vs Sustainability: How Rapid Expansion Plans Might Affect Your Startup Growth

Building businesses with a focus on value creation is crucial. And founders would do well to think about 'speed' and 'sustainable' where both can co-exist

Finance

Angel Funding: A small ticket to big growth

What India needs now is large volume of small ticket size funding to create more entrepreneurs.

More Authors You Might Like