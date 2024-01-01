Parimal Shah
President International Operations, MK Jokai Group
Latest
The Ailing Indian Economy Needs a Consumer and Liquidity Push for Revival
The GDP growth of 5% in the April-June quarter has ignited concerns that the slowdown might be a prolonged one
Indian Firms Enjoy a Global Run: What Desi Startups Need to Keep up Their Global Conquest
Having spent several years building up their market value in India, these young confident homegrown companies are now looking firmly at making inroads in foreign markets
Budget 2019 Must Find Ways to Strengthen the Entrepreneur Sector
A strong policy and infrastructural support, a digital economy and ease of doing business are factors that have propelled China to become the world's second largest producer of 'unicorns'
