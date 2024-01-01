Parth Chadha

Founder & CEO, EWar Games

5 Tips To Keep In Mind Before You Enter Into a Career In Gaming

What many do not realize is that making a livelihood and career in gaming is not just about being a gamer or gamestreamer; there are various other options

5 Tips For New Indian Game Streamers To Grow Their Influence

If you want to monetize your content through game streaming and thus earning some good bucks then you are never too late to think of embarking upon your career in it

Top 5 Online Gaming Trends In India In 2020

Although, the industry is in its nascent stage yet the initial stages itself are suggestive of a proper gaming ecosystem under construction

Turn Your Gaming Passion To Profession With E-Sports

There are thousands of gamers across the country today who are ready to take the plunge and make big names and fame in competitive gaming

