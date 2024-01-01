Poonam Sewak
Vice President, Safe Water Network
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Safeguarding Potable Water During COVID-19 with Enabled Technologies
Over 2 bn people across the world experience high water stress and about 4 bn people experience severe water scarcity for at least 1 month every year
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
-
-
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-
-