Prabhjeet Bhatla

This Untapped Sector Became This Startup's Business Model

GramCover follows an assisted tech model to efficiently distribute insurance products in rural India

This Startup Is Reversing The Backlog Of Surgical Work

In this COVID era, Glamyo Health has used technology to deliver personalized patient care

This Agritech Is Keeping Up With the Changing Contours Of Indian Agriculture

DeHaat has been successful in building the largest digitized, end-to-end network to help transform agriculture by improving yields and farmer income at affordable rates through its 'phygital' go-to-market strategy adopted to bring change in the farming industry

This Asset Management Platform Will Help You Beat Inflation

In a conversation with Entrepreneur India, Gupta spoke about why she thinks the Indian mutual fund industry is in its infancy with tremendous growth opportunities ahead and how she wishes the cyclicality nature of investing in the stock markets goes away for good

Ruptok Fintech Pvt. Ltd. Raises INR 16 Cr Pre-Series A Round

The funds will be utilized to integrate more features in Ruptok's technological services and to fuel the company's business growth

This Agritech Aims To Drive India's Next Green Revolution

AgNext is swiftly and surely shaping the agricultural economy for a tech-led progressive future

