Prajodh Rajan
Co-Founder and Group CEO, Eurokids International Limited
A management graduate from the University of Madras, he enjoys an enviable reputation in the industry, for his pioneering efforts in early childhood education in the country, besides creating a fertile ecosystem for education entrepreneurship. He is highly passionate and committed to the cause of instilling 21st century skills in young learners, which is a key focus across all EuroSchools.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Caring for the Women at Work
Catering to the need of the hour, we have to take a step of setting up DayCare centers at corporate offices for the children of employees